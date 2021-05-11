Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 261,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $337.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

