Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Mattel worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,171.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

