MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000938 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $973,435.72 and $244,610.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,281.01 or 1.00407507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047564 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.96 or 0.01575778 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.03 or 0.00748543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.60 or 0.00390194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00233462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006640 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

