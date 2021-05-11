Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.67 Million (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3,001.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 2,125.7% higher against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.67 million and $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,734.63 or 1.00083692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $862.75 or 0.01521954 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.97 or 0.00737325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.00390581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.00237129 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

