MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.84 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE MBI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 1,325,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market cap of $470.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. MBIA has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Get MBIA alerts:

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.