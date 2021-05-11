MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.84 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE MBI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 1,325,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market cap of $470.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. MBIA has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.82.
About MBIA
