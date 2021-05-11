McBride (LON:MCB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $79.53

McBride plc (LON:MCB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.53 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11). McBride shares last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.09), with a volume of 631,185 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00. The company has a market cap of £146.68 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.53.

McBride Company Profile (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

