McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.44

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.44 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.45), with a volume of 78,721 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,532.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £39.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.73.

Get McColl's Retail Group alerts:

In related news, insider Dominic Lavelle purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.