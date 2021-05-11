McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.44

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.44 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.45), with a volume of 78,721 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,532.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £39.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.73.
In related news, insider Dominic Lavelle purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).
McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.
