McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.42. The company had a trading volume of 98,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,447. The stock has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

