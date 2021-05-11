McDonald’s (MCD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $259.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $255.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $238.00 to $261.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $245.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – McDonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

4/30/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $259.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $238.00 to $261.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $255.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $245.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

4/15/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – McDonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $237.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.70 and a 200-day moving average of $217.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

