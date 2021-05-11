McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $1,006,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in McKesson by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $1,753,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.39. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

