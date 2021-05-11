McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,225.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,945.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

