MediShares Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and $1.78 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MediShares Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

