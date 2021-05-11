Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

