Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,603 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Medtronic worth $293,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,348. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

