Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $643,567.10 and $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.21 or 0.00650465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,489,680 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

