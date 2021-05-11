MenaPay Price Tops $0.0187 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $2.51 million and $1,313.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

