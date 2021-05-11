Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,009. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.