Mercury (MER) One Day Volume Hits $19,400.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $19,400.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

