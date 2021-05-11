Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $94.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of MRCY opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,317,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.