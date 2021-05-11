Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 4,220 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.6% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 392,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,176,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

