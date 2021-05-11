Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,087. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

