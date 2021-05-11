Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of ImmunityBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $196,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $119,000.

NASDAQ:IBRX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,589. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

