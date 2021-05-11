Meridian Network Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $2.04 million and $382,099.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00075285 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002946 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.50 or 0.00628070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.