Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTOR. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get Meritor alerts:

NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. 4,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. Meritor has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,167 shares of company stock worth $9,594,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.