Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.