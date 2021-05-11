MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Invests $8.15 Million in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.44% of Domtar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. 450,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,493. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.05.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

