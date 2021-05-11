MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 4,724 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,491. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.21 and a 200-day moving average of $350.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

