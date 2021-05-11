Meter Governance Price Tops $8.37 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $19.39 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.37 or 0.00014663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000534 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

