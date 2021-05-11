Metronome Trading 17.3% Higher This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $63.36 million and approximately $89,511.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $5.45 or 0.00009662 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00686234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00066442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $655.69 or 0.01161823 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.61 or 0.00766553 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

