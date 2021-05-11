Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 4,732 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Eaton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $10,581,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.