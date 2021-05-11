Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 5,439 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Argus increased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $68.09. 349,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,088. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.