Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 7,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $566,903,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,749,000 after acquiring an additional 315,210 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

Shares of NUE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.46. 204,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,472. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.