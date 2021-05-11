Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

