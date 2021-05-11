Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Duke Energy by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Duke Energy by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 161,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,362. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

