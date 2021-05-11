Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 82,520 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,110,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

