Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chevron by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 96,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,840 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.42. 411,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $207.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

