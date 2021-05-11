Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 8,850 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,907. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

