Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $26.88 on Tuesday, reaching $2,314.78. 60,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,136. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,246.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,956.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

