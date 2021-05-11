Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $23,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 148,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,523. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

