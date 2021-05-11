Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 41,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Walmart by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.08. 190,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822,321. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

