Meyer Handelman Co. Has $13.50 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of JCI traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 324,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

