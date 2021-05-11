Meyer Handelman Co. Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,003,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

