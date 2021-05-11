Meyer Handelman Co. Has $25.11 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. 258,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,479 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

