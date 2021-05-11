Meyer Handelman Co. Has $26.21 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 262,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,877,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

