Meyer Handelman Co. Has $50.81 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 15,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pfizer by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 345,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 741,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.52. 632,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,522,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

