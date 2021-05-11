Meyer Handelman Co. Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPQ traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,760. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

