Meyer Handelman Co. Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,092 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.07. 383,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,778. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

