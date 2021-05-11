Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $233.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,447. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

