Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.27. 177,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

