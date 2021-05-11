Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,560,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,637,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IR traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. 207,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

